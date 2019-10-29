

Thomas Harold Jones (Age 84)



Passed peacefully on October 13, 2019. Loving husband of the late Norma Jean Wilson; father of the late Carolyn Jones, Nancy Kidwell (née Jones) and Scott Jones; grandfather of Lindsay Kidwell, Hannah Kidwell, and Adam Jones. He is also survived by his sisters, Samantha Prim and Margaret Sweet; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents Harold and Sally Jones. A memorial service will be held on 30 October 2019, 1:30 p.m., in the Chapel at Vienna Presbyterian Church, 124 Park St NE, Vienna, VA. A reception to visit with family and friends will be held after the service in the Chapel.

