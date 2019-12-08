Guest Book View Sign Service Information Beall Funeral Home 6512 NW Crain Hwy Bowie , MD 20715 (301)-805-5544 Funeral service 11:00 AM Holy Trinity Episcopal Church 13106 Annapolis Rd Bowie , MD View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services Holy Trinity Episcopal Church parish hall 13106 Annapolis Rd parish hall , MD View Map Send Flowers Notice

JONES Thomas Rumsey Jones Of Bowie, Maryland died peacefully on December 2, 2019 at the age of 87, surrounded by his family. Mr. Jones was born on June 8, 1932 in Appleton, Wisconsin, to Frank and Helen Jones. He grew up in Newton, Massachusetts, and graduated from Harvard College in 1954. After college, he served in the Air Force as an Intelligence Officer in England. He attended the University of Wisconsin Law School on the GI bill, graduating in 1959. He came to Washington, DC in 1959 and worked as an attorney-advisor for the Interstate Commerce Commission until 1962. He then served as a staff attorney in the Public Defender's office in the District (then known as the Legal Aid Agency) from 1962 until 1964. In 1964, he married Judy Dyer of Annapolis, MD. In that same year, after he was appointed as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, he and Judy moved to Milwaukee, where they resided for four years. He returned to Washington in 1969 and joined the Tax Division of the Department of Justice as a trial attorney. He had a long and successful career in the Justice Department, trying cases across the United States. He also served as a mentor to younger trial attorneys. Despite a career with long hours and a demanding travel schedule, he always made time for his family. In 1995, he retired from the Tax Division as an Assistant Chief in the Northern Division trial section. In retirement, Mr. Jones was an adjunct professor at the American University School of Law, George Mason University, and Northern Virginia Community College. He also volunteered as a legal mediator and arbitrator. Mr. Jones was a kind, modest, and good-humored man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He was an avid runner and completed seven marathons, as well as countless other races. He was a semi-serious student of French, and enjoyed listening to the French news. He loved poetry, and often wrote funny poems for loved ones to commemorate birthdays and other milestones. He had a wonderful singing voice, and was a member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church choir for nearly 50 years. He also played the guitar and loved to sing folk songs for his children and grandchildren. His sense of humor was enjoyed by many, and he was always ready with a quip or a funny anecdote. Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy Jones of Bowie, MD, and their four children: Amy Jones of Heathsville, VA (Alex Eguiguren), Stephen Jones of Manassas, VA (Erin Jones), Wendy Heussner of Portland, OR (Robert Heussner), Betsy Bartow of Baltimore, MD (Brendan Bartow), and twelve grandchildren: India Eguiguren, Rain Eguiguren, Autumn Jones, Brien Jones, Ben Jones, Lillian Jones, Helen Heussner, Robbie Heussner, Allison Heussner, Brooke Heussner, Edwin Bartow, and John Bartow. He was preceded in death by his sister, Emlen O'Keeffe of Madison WI, and is also survived by his brother, Evan Jones of Charleston, RI, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 13106 Annapolis Rd, Bowie, MD, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. A reception immediately following in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Special Olympics Virginia ( www.specialolympicsva.org ) or Hospice of the Chesapeake ( www.hospicechesapeake.org ). Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral. comwww.beallfuneral.com Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Harvard Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

