Thomas Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas B. Jones  
Thomas B. Jones, age 79. On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Devoted husband to Beatrice Jones, who preceded him in death. Dedicated father of Greg Jones (Debra) and Terrill Jones, Sr. (Tina); Brother Arthur Jones, Sr. (Deloise); sisters Bessie Watson (James), Geneather C. Branch, Nannie Woodson (Raleigh) and Dorothy Eanes; grandchildren Gregory D. Jones, Concepcion Jones, Terrill Jones, Jr., Torrien Jones; great-granddaughter Nevaeh Jones; long-time friend Alice "Theresa" Barbour and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be at The Little Church on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Private interment service, Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by Precious Memories Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved