Thomas Jones

Thomas B. Jones

Thomas B. Jones, age 79. On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Devoted husband to Beatrice Jones, who preceded him in death. Dedicated father of Greg Jones (Debra) and Terrill Jones, Sr. (Tina); Brother Arthur Jones, Sr. (Deloise); sisters Bessie Watson (James), Geneather C. Branch, Nannie Woodson (Raleigh) and Dorothy Eanes; grandchildren Gregory D. Jones, Concepcion Jones, Terrill Jones, Jr., Torrien Jones; great-granddaughter Nevaeh Jones; long-time friend Alice "Theresa" Barbour and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be at The Little Church on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Private interment service, Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by Precious Memories Funeral Home.



