THOMAS JOSEPH ANESSI  
Thomas Joseph Anessi, Lt. Colonel, USAF, passed away at home on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born on November 22, 1934 to Maddalena and Joseph Anessi in Washington, DC. He attended St. Michael's grade school, St. John's College High School, Catholic University, University of Michigan and the University of Oklahoma. He was a Civil Engineer: including research and development for the missiles program, retired Air Force Lt. Colonel, and a university professor. He had a Bachelor's, Masters and PHD in engineering. He was a professor at the University of Dayton and the Citadel after retiring from the Air Force in 1980. During his service in the Air Force he was stationed in France, Taiwan, Italy and Vietnam. US assignments were New Mexico, California, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ohio and Alabama. He was rewarded four Bronze Service Stars for his service during the Vietnam War. He also received the small arms expert marksmanship ribbon. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Claudia Jean Thorpe, three children: Thomas, Kathleen and Daniel and six grandchildren. No service.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

