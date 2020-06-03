DR. THOMAS DAVID JOYCE March 5, 1937 - May 11, 2020
Dr. Joyce passed away in Washington, DC, the dear son of the late Thomas M. and Angela (nee Girard) Joyce. Brother of Barbara Terrill and the late Mary (Tom) Cull. Uncle to six nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, David Terrill. Dr. Thomas earned his doctorate from Cornell University. He was a professor at George Washington University and worked at the Department of Labor. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan, Floor 17, Chicago, IL. Services are private. www.fort-lincoln.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 3, 2020.