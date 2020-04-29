Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS KAMM. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

KAMM THOMAS ALLEN KAMM Officer, gentleman, trusted friend, and beloved husband and father, Thomas Allen Kamm (RADM USNR Ret.) died of congestive heart failure on March 21, 2020 at the age of 94. By all who knew him, Tom was respected for his keen mind, strong ethical convictions, and wonderful sense of humor. Those closest to him were also blessed by his love and devotion to his family and his wife of more than 70 years, Geraldine Virginia (Leek) Kamm. Thomas A. Kamm was born on June 10, 1925 in Lynden, WA, son of Charles Kamm and Teena (Kampen) Kamm. During the Depression Tom moved to his grandparents' farm in Lynden, attending a one-room elementary schoolhouse. After school he hung out at a local airfield, taking his first flight at age 11 as "co-pilot" in an Aeronca C-3. From that moment, Tom recognized his true calling. At 14 he served as a U.S. House of Representatives page, where his father was aide to Congressman Warren Magnuson. After graduating from Lynden HS, Tom enrolled at the

