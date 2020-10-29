On October 26, 2020 Tom passed away after a five-year battle with Cancer. Tom was born July 15, 1940 in Brooklyn N.Y. When he was five, his father, a lawyer, was called to Washington and Bethesda became the home of the Kellermann family since then. Tom attended Bradley Elementary and BCC until his father was called to Paris as Minister of the UNESCO. In Paris Tom attended and graduated from the American HS then got his degree at Indiana University, served two years as Tank Commander in Bad Kissingen, Germany. He left the Military and joined the Foreign Service to become a Career FSO where he served with USAID in Nigeria during the Biafara war. In Ouagadugu, Haute Volta - Ivory Coast and Mauretania - while on home tours, he served as the desk officer for the Philippines and Burma. His favorite tour was in Guatemala and his last tour in Peru. Tom loved Shrimp and Cheese Fondue and was an obsessed Marathon Runner and Golfer. He served under Msgr. Reddy at St.Bart's Social Concern board, sang in the choir and organized the first Hunger Drive of the Parish. He loved the Redskins. Tom is survived by his wife Theres A. Kellermann-Hammer; his daughter Debbie; his sons, Thomas and Patrick (wife, Laura Mundy); and his best friend, Isabel M. Rodriguez. He has family in Princeton, NJ and Switzerland. Due to the Covid, the burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held once the Covid is over. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to UNICEF. Please view and sign the family guestbook at