

Thomas Albert Kellermann July 15,1940 - October 26, 2020

On October 26,2020 we lost a decent good husband, brother, father and friend, after a long battle with cancer. Tom was devoted to his family, his faith and a life of public service with an unforgettable smile and sense of fun. After the US Army, Tom's career with USAID as a foreign service officer, brought his family on adventures in West Africa, Guatemala, and Peru. An avid marathon runner, golfer, history buff, and Redskins fan, Tom also loved singing in his church choir. His unforgettable sand castles, jumping waves, finding seashells, mini golf and monopoly, are memories of their Dad, his children will always savor. May his memory be a blessing. Tom is survived by wife Theres, sister Susan, daughters, Alessandra and Deborah, sons, Tom and Patrick (wife Laura), his grandson, Ed, and best friend Isabel Rodriguez. Tom's burial was private at Rock Creek Cemetery but a Celebration of Life will be planned once this pandemic ends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum where Tom spent hours researching his Jewish family history.



