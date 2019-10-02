

Thomas Peter Kelley (Age 81)



On Thursday, September 26, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Hayes Kelley; brother of Jack (Trina) Kelley. Prior to his marriage, he served for 33 years as a Priest in the Archdiocese of Washington, DC. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and October 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Church of the Resurrection at Riderwood Village, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD, where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Benevolent Care Fund Riderwood Village, 3140 Gracefield Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20904.