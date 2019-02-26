Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS KENNEDY Jr..



Thomas Joseph Kennedy, Jr.

(Age 82)

Colone, US Army (Ret.)



Of Fairfax, VA, died peacefully on February 22, 2019.

Born December 8, 1936, he was the son of Colonel (USAF, Ret.) Thomas J. and Edna Ann (Fennell) Kennedy. He attended the University of Kansas where he majored in political science and later obtained a master's degree in Slavic & Soviet area studies. While there, he was a member of the Reserved Officer Training Corp (ROTC), receiving his commission as a second lieutenant upon graduation.

During a military career that spanned 27 years, Colonel Kennedy received numerous awards and commendations, including two Bronze Star Medals. He completed two tours in Vietnam and later served in intelligence in the U.S. and abroad. Following his military career, Colonel Kennedy served as executive director of the Association of State and Territorial Solid Waste Management Officials for 20 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Patricia; and sons Thomas (Kathy) of Centreville, VA, Kevin (Beth) of Cary, NC; daughter Jennifer Hammond of Suwanee, GA; and grandchildren Kaelin, Kelly, Devin, Brooke, Delaney, and Emily. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law, Michael Hammond.

Visitation will be at Demaine Funeral Home in Fairfax from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, February 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Fairfax, VA.