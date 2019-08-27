The Washington Post

Thomas Joseph Kennedy, Jr.,
Colonel US Army (Ret.) (Age 82)

Of Fairfax, on February 22, 2019. Born December 8, 1936, son of Colonel (USAF, ret.) Thomas J. and Edna Ann (Fennell) Kennedy. Colonel Kennedy received numerous awards and commendations, including two Bronze Star Medals.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Patricia, and sons, Thomas (Kathy); Kevin (Beth); daughter, Jennifer Hammond, and grandchildren, Kaelin, Kelly, Devin, Brooke, Delaney, and Emily. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law, Michael Hammond.
Funeral service will be at the Old Post Chapel, Fort Myer on Tues. September 10 at 11 a.m. Follower by interment at Arlington National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 27, 2019
