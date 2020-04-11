

THOMAS HUGH KERWIN

1930 ~ 2020



Of Arlington, Virginia, passed away at Virginia Medical Center on April 6, 2020. He was born October 8, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio to Myron and Gertrude Kerwin.

Tom graduated from John Adams High School in Cleveland and received his bachelor's degree from Western Reserve University. He earned his M.B.A. from Kent State University in 1963. Tom also served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955.

Tom married Idaclaire Herbst of Cleveland in 1954. They would go on to have two sons, Charles in 1957 and Michael in 1960. Tom's successful career in finance culminated in his position as Vice President and Treasurer of Norfolk Southern Corporation, from which he retired in 1993. Previous employers included Southern Railway Company, Baltimore & Ohio Railroad Company, Standard Oil Company of Ohio, and Erie Railroad Company.

Tom performed extensive volunteer work for organizations including the Downtown Norfolk Council, the Children's Health Foundation, the Virginia Stage Company, The Jefferson independent living community, and the Arlington Rotary Club

Tom was a lifelong aficionado of railroads and trainspotting. His encyclopedic knowledge of the history of railroading never prevented him from being jovial and highly entertaining at parties. He enjoyed a good joke, a strong Manhattan, and the accordion. Tom was respected and truly loved.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Idaclaire Kerwin, sons Charles and Michael Kerwin, brother Jerry Kerwin, and four grandsons, Ross, William, Liam, and Lars Kerwin.

A celebration of Tom's life will be announced at a later date.