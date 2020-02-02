Thomas J. KLACIK "Tom",
Of Springfield, VA. On January 28, 2020, Beloved husband of Kandy Klacik (nee- Bistine), loving father of Paula, Adam and Bryan Klacik. He is also survived by one grandson, Cameron Klacik. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 Old Keene Mill Rd., Springfield, VA 22152 where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Landisburg, PA on Sunday February 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield is handling the arrangements.