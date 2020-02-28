

Thomas William Klima (Age 65)



A lifelong resident of Alexandria, Virginia died February 25, 2020 at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington following complications from pancreatic cancer surgeries.

Tom graduated from T.C. Williams High School in 1973 where he was a member of the varsity basketball team. He later earned a mechanical engineering degree from Virginia Tech. He spent the bulk of his professional career in submarine systems and shipyards for the Department of the Navy in Arlington, VA. and Washington, DC.

In retirement, Tom enjoyed ample time with his family, learned to fish and volunteered as a landscaper for his church. As a young man, Tom frequently tinkered with automobile engines, rarely taking his cars to the shop for repair. Tom avidly followed college and professional basketball. A troublesome knee prohibited him from playing in adult basketball leagues. At home, Tom was surrounded by four cats - all of which he cherished.

He was most proud of his only child, Will, who is enrolled at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Survivors include his devoted wife of 23 years, Terry, son, Will, three siblings, a nephew and numerous nieces. His three brothers live locally Rod of Fairfax, Richard of Alexandria and David of Alexandria. His sister, Christine passed away three years ago. He was predeceased by his parents, Jean and William of Alexandria.

A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, March 1 at 3 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Unitarian Church, 1909 Windmill Lane in Alexandria. A reception will follow immediately afterward.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Vernon Unitarian Church, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Last Chance Animal Rescue.