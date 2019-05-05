The Washington Post

THOMAS KROUSE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS KROUSE.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

THOMAS EARL KROUSE  
Tom Krouse is no more  

Tom Krouse died April 29, 2019 in Aldie, VA. He was born January 16, 1929, in Newell, PA, the last of ten children in the family. Surviving are two daughters, Kimberly Shelton (Gene) of Martinsburg, WV and Laurie Martin (Gavin) and two grandchildren, Madeline and Graham Martin of Broadlands, VA, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. All loved and enjoyed him, especially his sense of humor. An electrical engineer for most of his career at DOD's Navy Department, he was also a devoted Freemason and Elks Club member. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Capital Caring at 24419 Millstream Drive, Aldie, VA 20105. No funeral service. After cremation, his ashes will be buried at the National Cemetery in Culpeper, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on May 5, 2019
bullet Elks Lodge
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.