THOMAS EARL KROUSE
Tom Krouse is no more
Tom Krouse died April 29, 2019 in Aldie, VA. He was born January 16, 1929, in Newell, PA, the last of ten children in the family. Surviving are two daughters, Kimberly Shelton (Gene) of Martinsburg, WV and Laurie Martin (Gavin) and two grandchildren, Madeline and Graham Martin of Broadlands, VA, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. All loved and enjoyed him, especially his sense of humor. An electrical engineer for most of his career at DOD's Navy Department, he was also a devoted Freemason and Elks Club
member. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Capital Caring at 24419 Millstream Drive, Aldie, VA 20105. No funeral service. After cremation, his ashes will be buried at the National Cemetery in Culpeper, VA.