THOMAS S. LEWIS (Age 81)



A resident of the Washington Area for 45 years; who relocated to Pennington, NJ in 2012; died on January 31, 2019 in Pennington, NJ. He was born on January 12, 1938 in Grindstone, PA to Alfred Lewis and Elizabeth Shaw. After graduating from Pearl High School in Nashville, TN in 1956, he matriculated at Fisk University, graduating summa cum laude in 1960 with a degree in mathematics. While at Fisk, he became a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. The cause of death was Parkinson's Disease.

Tom worked as a budget examiner for 29 years in the Executive Office of the President, Office of Management and Budget (OMB) under six Presidents beginning during the Nixon Administration and serving under Presidents Ford, Carter, Reagan, H.W. Bush, and retiring in 2000 during the Clinton Administration.

His major responsibility at OMB was the Defense Department Budget. During his time at OMB, he served as president of the OMB Black Caucus.

In addition to his work at OMB, his avocation was real estate and he worked on occasion as a real estate salesman with a number of companies; the last of which was Coldwell Banker. He was also very active in his church, Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church of Washington, DC, as a Sunday School teacher and superintendent of the Sunday School.

Tom is survived by Shirley his wife of 55 years, two sons, Gregory of Atlanta, and Michael of New York, a daughter, Jacqueline Lewis Tillman of Princeton, NJ,three grandchildren, Nina Tillman, Olivia Tillman, and Inara Lewis, and a brother, W. Alton Lewis.

Funeral services previously held.