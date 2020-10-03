Thomas Joseph Lynch, Jr.
On September 27, 2020, Thomas Joseph Lynch, Jr., passed away. Born on September 8, 1932, Mr. Lynch was the child of Bridget O'Shaugnessy and Thomas Lynch from Ireland. He was raised in Brooklyn and attended City College of New York where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree. He attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, receiving his Masters in Electrical Engineering and then matriculated from the University of Maryland having earned a PhD in electrical engineering. Mr. Lynch was a veteran, having served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Signal Corps from 1955-1957. Upon leaving the army, Mr. Lynch worked for 22 years at NASA and six years at the Central Intelligence Agency. Mr. Lynch married Corinne Herk in 1958. He is survived by his two children, Brian and Maura Lynch and three grandchildren. Services will be held at Our Lady of Mercy, Potomac Maryland at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
would be greatly appreciated.