

THOMAS MARSHALL



Tom Marshall, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at George Washington University Hospital. He was a Federal Employee with the Department of Homeland Security. A devoted husband and father, Tom was active within his church community, an avid Washington DC sports fan, and volunteered with local youth baseball. Tom was known for his incredible intellect, quick wit and sense of humor. Tom had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He is survived by his loving wife, Dina, and son, Thomas; also survived by his mother, Joan, step-father, Charles, nine siblings, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.