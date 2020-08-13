1/
THOMAS MARTIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas Joseph Martin  
Thomas J Martin, 92, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020, after a brief illness.He was a 1949 graduate of John Carroll University in Ohio. He then joined the United States Navy where he served as an officer for 20 years. Afterwards he served as a government consultant from which he retired. Tom was an avid boatman and was a Lifetime Member of the Corinthian Yacht Club in Maryland where he served as Commodore, Treasurer/trustee and newsletter editor. He was also a Life member of the Northern Virginia Sail and Power Squadron.He was a devout catholic and longtime parishioner at the Basilica of St. Mary in Alexandria. He was also a member of the Serra Club in which he took great pleasure. Tom traveled the world and enjoyed the many cultures in the faraway places he visited. He especially enjoyed the cruises he took where he had made many new friends.He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister, and he leaves behind many relatives. Tom will be most remembered for his Santa Claus visits which he routinely made to his family every Christmas Eve.A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, 4 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Mary's in Alexandria, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved