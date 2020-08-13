THOMAS MARTIN



Thomas Joseph Martin

Thomas J Martin, 92, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020, after a brief illness.He was a 1949 graduate of John Carroll University in Ohio. He then joined the United States Navy where he served as an officer for 20 years. Afterwards he served as a government consultant from which he retired. Tom was an avid boatman and was a Lifetime Member of the Corinthian Yacht Club in Maryland where he served as Commodore, Treasurer/trustee and newsletter editor. He was also a Life member of the Northern Virginia Sail and Power Squadron.He was a devout catholic and longtime parishioner at the Basilica of St. Mary in Alexandria. He was also a member of the Serra Club in which he took great pleasure. Tom traveled the world and enjoyed the many cultures in the faraway places he visited. He especially enjoyed the cruises he took where he had made many new friends.He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister, and he leaves behind many relatives. Tom will be most remembered for his Santa Claus visits which he routinely made to his family every Christmas Eve.A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, 4 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Mary's in Alexandria, VA.



