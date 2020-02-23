THOMAS E. MASON
On Saturday, February 15, 2020, Thomas E. Mason, 72 of Germantown, MD passed away surrounded by his immediate family. Beloved husband of 47 years to Karen A. Mason; loving father of Andrew Mason (Megan), Amelia S. Mason (Craig Andrews); grandfather of Claire, Lizzy and Abby; brother of John Mason. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6701 Muncaster Mill Road, Derwood, MD on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 30 East 33rd St., NY, NY 10016, https://www.kidney.org
