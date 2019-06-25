

THOMAS FABRIN MATTHEWS, III



Of Washington, DC was born July 22, 1947 and passed from his earthly life on June 13, 2019 and into the presence of Jesus for eternity.

Thomas, known as "Timmy" to friends and family, is survived by his four children Tonya, Rochelle, Thomas IV, and Keisha; and by his sisters Francene, Patricia, Delores, and Mary Ellen and a brother Martin. His life and legacy also carry on through 12 grandchildren, as well as a full family of nieces and nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. Members of the Knights of Columbus and the DC Fraternal Order of Police, alongside extended family and friends, are among those who are sharing in our grief.

A celebration of his life, will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2020 St. Josephs Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. and the home going service will follow at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham MD 20623.