The Washington Post

THOMAS McCABE (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
1600 Amherst Street
Winchester, VA
22601
(540)-662-6633
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
120 Keating Drive
Winchester, VA
View Map
Notice
THOMAS JOSEPH MCCABE (Age 82)  

passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in Winchester, VA. Surviving is his wife, Anne Seiwell McCabe; three children, and seven grandchildren. Mr. McCabe retired from his law practice, McCabe and Associates, in 1992. He and his wife began the Worldwide Catholic Marriage Encounter in Virginia, Maryland, and DC. A Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 4, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester, VA. Please view obituaries and tribute wall at

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 26, 2019
