THOMAS JOSEPH MCCABE (Age 82)
passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in Winchester, VA. Surviving is his wife, Anne Seiwell McCabe; three children, and seven grandchildren. Mr. McCabe retired from his law practice, McCabe and Associates, in 1992. He and his wife began the Worldwide Catholic Marriage Encounter in Virginia, Maryland, and DC. A Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 4, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester, VA.