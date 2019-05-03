

THOMAS TRACEY McCARTHY, III



Thomas Tracey McCarthy, III, son of Thomas Tracey McCarthy, Jr. and Mary Catherine Wilhelm McCarthy, died on Monday, April 29, 2019 with his family at his side.

He was an instructional systems designer with Booz Allen Hamilton. He received his B.F.A. from Carnegie Mellon University and his master's degree from Michigan State University.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his three sisters, Susan E. Carlton (David), Megan McCarthy (Clayton Fisk), and Catherine Trocchia (Richard). Also surviving are six nieces and nephews.

No services at this time. If you wish to honor his memory, please consider a donation in his name to a .