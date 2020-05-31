Thomas McGarry (Age 78)
Of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Fairfax Station, VA, passed away suddenly on May 20, 2020. Born September 26, 1941 in Madison, Wisconsin to the late Margaret and Daniel McGarry, Tom spent the better part of his life in the Washington, DC area. Upon graduating from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, Georgetown University and George Washington Law School, and after being stationed in Germany while serving in the US Army, Tom enjoyed a long career as a respected commercial real estate attorney in the area. Tom is survived by his children, Jennifer Harris (Michael) of Wilmington, DE, and Matthew McGarry (Vilma) of San Diego, CA, Alicia Lange (Jeremy) of Durham, NC, and Brian McGarry (Cheryl) of San Diego, CA. He is survived by five grandchildren, Patrick and Meghan Harris, Pablo and Nyx Lange, and Diego McGarry. He is survived by his siblings, John E. McGarry (Kate) of Ada, MI, Elizabeth E. Elliott of Palm Springs, CA, and Daniel E. McGarry (Kay Louise) of York, PA. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Tom's name to causes he supported- the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (cbf.org), or Citizens Climate Lobby (citizensclimatelobby.org). Additional information can be found atwww.mealeyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.