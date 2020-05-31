THOMAS McGARRY
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas McGarry (Age 78)  
Of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Fairfax Station, VA, passed away suddenly on May 20, 2020. Born September 26, 1941 in Madison, Wisconsin to the late Margaret and Daniel McGarry, Tom spent the better part of his life in the Washington, DC area. Upon graduating from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, Georgetown University and George Washington Law School, and after being stationed in Germany while serving in the US Army, Tom enjoyed a long career as a respected commercial real estate attorney in the area. Tom is survived by his children, Jennifer Harris (Michael) of Wilmington, DE, and Matthew McGarry (Vilma) of San Diego, CA, Alicia Lange (Jeremy) of Durham, NC, and Brian McGarry (Cheryl) of San Diego, CA. He is survived by five grandchildren, Patrick and Meghan Harris, Pablo and Nyx Lange, and Diego McGarry.  He is survived by his siblings, John E. McGarry (Kate) of Ada, MI, Elizabeth E. Elliott of Palm Springs, CA, and Daniel E. McGarry (Kay Louise) of York, PA. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Tom's name to causes he supported- the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (cbf.org), or Citizens Climate Lobby (citizensclimatelobby.org). Additional information can be found atwww.mealeyfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved