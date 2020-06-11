THOMAS K. METZ
Thomas K. Metz, age 78 of Lewes, DE, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Private interment will take place on Thursday June 9, 2020 at All Saints Cemetery, Harbeson, DE. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE. Please visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and sign the online guestbook for Mr. Metz.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 11, 2020.