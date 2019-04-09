THOMAS MOBLEY

On Saturday, April 6, 2019 of Fairfax, VA. Thomas was the beloved husband of Sharleen "Sue" Mobley, and loving father of Terri Miller (Don), Beth Mobley, Barb Robertson (Bruce), Suzanne Dritschilo (Peter) and Dawn VanKuren. Thomas is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Friends will be received for a visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. with the interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. Please share a memory and view a complete obituary at
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 9, 2019
