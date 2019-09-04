THOMAS MICHAEL MOORE
On August 30, 2019, Thomas Michael Moore of Washington, DC passed away at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington. He is survived by his wife Katherine Moore; daughters Catrina Moore (Calvin) and Deirdre Kerr (Karl); and grandchildren Grant and Norah Kerr. Preceeded in death by wife Kathy (née Mangan). Also survived by his brother Vincent, three nephews and their families. Remembered by a large circle of family and friends throughout the US and Ireland. Relatives, friends and colleagues are invited to attend a memorial service at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Ave. NW, on Friday, September 6 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.