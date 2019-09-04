The Washington Post

THOMAS MOORE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS MOORE.
Service Information
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC
20016
(202)-966-6400
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

THOMAS MICHAEL MOORE  

On August 30, 2019, Thomas Michael Moore of Washington, DC passed away at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington. He is survived by his wife Katherine Moore; daughters Catrina Moore (Calvin) and Deirdre Kerr (Karl); and grandchildren Grant and Norah Kerr. Preceeded in death by wife Kathy (née Mangan). Also survived by his brother Vincent, three nephews and their families. Remembered by a large circle of family and friends throughout the US and Ireland. Relatives, friends and colleagues are invited to attend a memorial service at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Ave. NW, on Friday, September 6 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
 
 

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Washington, DC   (202) 966-6400
funeral home direction icon