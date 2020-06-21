MOORMAN General Thomas S. Moorman, Jr. USAF (Ret.) General Thomas S. Moorman, Jr. died June 18, 2020, at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD. He was born at Walter Reed Medical Center on November 16, 1940 to Thomas S. Moorman and Miss Atha G. Moorman. Tom was a wonderful father and family man, and a friend to many who he mentored and guided through life's circumstances. Tom began a distinguished 35-year Air Force career after graduating from Dartmouth College in 1962. He served as an intelligence officer with the B-47 bombardment wing, the Director of the Office of Space Systems, Vice Commander of the 1st Space Wing, several staff positions at Air Force Space Command, and numerous operational and staff positions in space, aircraft reconnaissance and intelligence units. In 1987, Tom became Director of Space and Strategic Defense Initiative Programs where he directed the development and procurement of satellites, launch vehicles, anti-satellite weapons, strategic radars and space command centers. From 1990 to 1994, he served as vice commander and commander of Air Force Space Command, responsible for the operation of the Air Force space systems, space surveillance radars, and the ICBM force. Tom's last military assignment was as Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force. From July 1994 until his retirement in August 1997, he oversaw and managed the day-to-day activities of the Air Staff, chaired the Air Force Council, and was the Air Force representative to joint and interagency organizations, including the JROC and Quadrennial Defense Review. After retirement, he served until 2008 as senior executive advisor and partner with Booz Allen Hamilton, responsible for the firm's Air Force and NASA business. Tom remained engaged with numerous boards and studies, including the congressionally directed Space Commission. He also served on space-related studies and task forces on behalf of the Department of Defense, U.S. intelligence community, and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. Tom is survived by his loving family, including wife of 54 years, Barbara Stadler Moorman; son, Thomas S. Moorman, III of Alexandria, VA.; son, John R. Moorman and daughter-in-law, Amy, and cherished granddaughter, Elizabeth Jane of Alexandria, VA. He is also survived by his brother, Robert W. Moorman and sister-in-law, Beth Moorman of Colorado Springs, CO; his brother-in-law Serge Demchuk of Virginia Beach, VA; as well as his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews across the country. Tom is predeceased by his sisters, Margaret M. Demchuck and Allyn M. Sullivan. An inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia will be held at a future date. Tom's family gratefully gives thanks for the quality of care and comfort given to Tom at National Institutes of Health and Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. Donations in Tom's honor may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8009 Fort Hunt Road, Alexandria, VA 22308-1207, and Air Force Aid Society (visit at https://afas.org/).Donations in Tom's honor may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8009 Fort Hunt Road, Alexandria, VA 22308-1207, and Air Force Aid Society (visit at https://afas.org/).
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.