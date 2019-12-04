

THOMAS J. MOYNIHAN



On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Tom Moynihan passed away, after battling cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Pat Moynihan, and his children Megan (Mac Houtz), Gregory (Leigh) and Cate (Will Marmonti). He was a devoted grandfather to Charlotte, Aidan, Iain, Fiona, James and Everett.

Visitation will be at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA on December 8 between 4 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on December 9 at 12 Noon at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5121 Woodland Way, Annandale, VA, with interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a gift to Inova Schar Cancer Institute or Life With Cancer, Attn.: Amy Richards, Administration Suite, 8081 Innovation Park Drive, Fairfax, VA.