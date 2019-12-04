The Washington Post

THOMAS MOYNIHAN

Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
5121 Woodland Way
Annandale, VA
Notice
THOMAS J. MOYNIHAN  

On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Tom Moynihan passed away, after battling cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Pat Moynihan, and his children Megan (Mac Houtz), Gregory (Leigh) and Cate (Will Marmonti). He was a devoted grandfather to Charlotte, Aidan, Iain, Fiona, James and Everett.
 
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a gift to Inova Schar Cancer Institute or Life With Cancer, Attn.: Amy Richards, Administration Suite, 8081 Innovation Park Drive, Fairfax, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 4, 2019
