

Rev. Thomas E. Murphy, OSFS,



Professed member of the Wilmington-Philadelphia Province of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales for 53 years, died on October 25, 2019.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, on October 27, 1947, he was the son of Edward R. and Ailsa M. (Young) Murphy. He attended St. Leo Elementary School, in 1965 graduated from Father Judge High School and entered the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales. He professed first vows August 20, 1967, made perpetual profession September 30, 1970 and was ordained a priest May 15, 1976. Father completed a B.A. in History at Allentown College of St. Francis de Sales and an M.A. in Religious Education at Catholic University of America, Washington, DC.

Enjoying a rich and varied mix of assignments throughout his 43 years of priesthood, he was assigned to a number of ministries. His first placements included Father Judge High School, Holy Name High School (Reading, PA) and Bishop Ireton High School (Alexandria, VA). Most of his priestly ministry was spent in a wide variety of parishes: including twelve years at St. John Neumann Parish in the Diocese of Arlington.

Father is survived by two sisters, Marianne Manes (James) and Kathleen Murphy. In addition, Fr. Tom has nine nieces and nephews, 24 great-nieces and great-nephews and two great,-great-nieces. Father was preceded in death by a sister, Eileen Newhouse (Neal).

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Monday, October 28 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church, 920 Susquehanna Road, Rydal, PA, 19046, with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. Interment/reception will be 12 Noon, Tuesday, October 29 at the Oblate Cemetery, 1120 Blue Ball Road, Childs, MD, 21916.

In memory of Fr. Murphy's life and legacy, donations may be made to the Oblate Development Fund, 2200 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, DE 19806.