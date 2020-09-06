Suddenly on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Thomas Neal entered into eternal rest. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Neal, parents, five brothers, and four sisters. Mr. Neal is survived by his loving and devoted daughter and son, Tonya Neal (Roosevelt) and Timothy Neal (Kerry); seven grandchildren, Tony, Shai, Kaitlyn, Niko, Aiden, Najat, Amarii; one great-granddaughter Harmoni; and five bonus grandchildren; three brothers, Fred, Micheal (Jim), Hubert (June); six sisters Delores, Regina (Jean), Gloria, Theresa, Alice, Rita; devoted companion, Judith Lee; and a host of relatives and friends. Family and Friends will unite for visitation on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., service will begin at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2210 Callaway Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748. Interment will follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.