

THOMAS DENNIS NELSON "TD"

(Age 68)



Died Thursday, October 31, 2019, Apopka, Florida. Thomas was born August 24, 1951, in Washington, DC. He was a graduate of Eastern Senior High School. He furthered his education at the University of The District of Columbia. He worked as a Police Officer for the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department for 28 years.

Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Beyond The Veil Worship Center, 3433 Benning Road, Washington, DC 20019.