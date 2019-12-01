The Washington Post

THOMAS "TD" NELSON (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS "TD" NELSON.
Service Information
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Beyond The Veil Worship Center
3433 Benning Road
Washington, DC
View Map
Send Flowers
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

THOMAS DENNIS NELSON "TD"  
(Age 68)  

Died Thursday, October 31, 2019, Apopka, Florida. Thomas was born August 24, 1951, in Washington, DC. He was a graduate of Eastern Senior High School. He furthered his education at the University of The District of Columbia. He worked as a Police Officer for the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department for 28 years.
Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Beyond The Veil Worship Center, 3433 Benning Road, Washington, DC 20019.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.