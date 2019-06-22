Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Notice

NICHOLS THOMAS ORMONDE NICHOLS, JR. Thomas Ormonde Nichols, Jr. died on March 26, 2019, at home in Bethesda, in his sleep. Tom was born in Washington, DC September 17, 1932, the only child of Thomas Ormonde and Florence McNeil Nichols. His spent his early childhood in Bethesda, Maryland and summer visits at the Nichols Family estate: Springdale, in Clarksville, Maryland. After St. John's College High School, he joined the Navy and served during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge after the war, he attended the University of Maryland, where he earned an Electrical Engineering degree in 1957. He was also a proud member of the Phi Sig Fraternity. Tom joined Page Communications Engineers in 1958, where he served as a Telecommunications Technical Engineer working on projects such as the Distant Early Warning Line system in Greenland, Troposcatter systems in the Pacific, Military Communications Projects in Japan, the IWCS communications program for the US Army in Vietnam and a variety of other Page projects in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. After leaving Page in 1969, Tom studied at American University where he earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration, graduating with a 4.0 GPA. The 1970's saw him join Dynacom / Dynelectron as Business Development Director: leading ventures throughout North America, the Middle East and Africa. In the early 1980's Tom rejoined the Page organization, as Marketing Director of Page Communication Services, in Vienna, Virginia. His consultant career began in the late1980's, serving as a Business Management Consultant. He specialized in planning, marketing finance and venture development. He also managed the business affairs of the Nichols Estate which included quarry operations and residential development projects. His hobbies included reading, playing cards, and membership in many organizations. The past two decades saw Tom supporting the Nichols Family activities and active service with the Page Communications Engineers Alumni activities and his Phi Sig Fraternity programs. He was quite dedicated to the principles and programs of the Alcoholics Anonymous organization, where he was active since May of 1964. In the following half century, Tom tirelessly supported AA programs and sponsored many individuals toward lifestyle improvement through friendship with Bill Wilson. Tom is survived by Toki; his Japanese bride of 58 years. They had no children. However, they were lovingly and happily devoted to their extended family both in the United States and Japan. No services are being held at this time. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. A private Wake, planned by Tom, will take place on June 29, 2019 the home of a first cousin in Clarksville, Maryland. Newly ordained cousin Rev. Richard Nichols, Jr. will give the Blessing. The Wake coincides with the St. Louis Catholic Church 141st Annual Picnic. As early Church members, the Nichols family has kept up the tradition of attending the picnic all these years and will do so after the Wake to celebrate one of the special Joys of Tom's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in Tom's honor to the Phi Sigma Kappa Scholarship Fund, via check payable to the "University of Maryland College Park Foundation" and mailed to the Eta Alumni Association of Phi Sigma Kappa, 12806 Silverbirch Lane, Laurel, MD 20708. Please write "Phi Sigma Kappa Scholarship Fund" in the memo area of the check. Memorial donations may be made online at: http://

