Thomas, a retired Lt. Colonel with the United States Army Reserves. Thomas passed away at his home in Vienna, VA on May 24, 2020 with his family at his side. He is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years Sharon O'Connor; daughter Eileen O'Connor of Vienna, VA; son Kevin O'Connor and his wife Kellie; and his grandson Joseph O'Connor of Palmyra, VA; a brother, Dennis O'Connor of San Francisco, CA. Thomas was both a veteran of the Vietnam War and the Gulf War. He also retired from the Real Estate Department of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA/Metro) Thomas was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, where he was a lector. He was also a member of various organizations including the MOAA, ROA, IRWA, Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. He was also a Founding member of the National Museum of the United States Army. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Thomas will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that a donation be made to St. Gabriel School, Attn Development, 2550 41st Ave., San Francisco, CA 94116