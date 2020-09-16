1/1
THOMAS O'DAY
1924 - 2020
THOMAS ANDERSON O'DAY (Age 95)  
Passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 at his home in Annandale, VA. He was born on September 13, 1924 in Lexington, KY to Leo and Alma O'Day. Tom joined the Navy in 1943. After the war, he attended the University of Kentucky where he met the love of his life, Bonnie Belle Boone. They wed on December 29, 1951 and raised seven children in Annandale, VA. He spent his career as a cartographer with the U.S. Army Map Service before retiring in 1979. Tom and Bonnie moved to Lake Monticello, VA in 1989 where they enjoyed many blessed years with children, grandchildren and friends. He lost his beloved Bonnie Belle in 1999 after 48 years of marriage. He is survived by their children, Kathleen LaCross (David), Timothy O'Day (Debbie), Mary (Molly) Eklund (Gregory), Bonnie Roth (Richard), Patricia Bonnette (Kevin), Thomas J. O'Day (Janice) and Daniel O'Day. Tom also leaves behind a beautiful legacy of 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. His love of family and faith in God have been passed on to all who knew this gentle, sweet and good-natured man. Funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life for all friends and family will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VITAS Community Connection. Please visit the online guestbook at www.moneyandking.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
