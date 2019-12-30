

Thomas A. O'Keefe (Age 89)



Of Morehead City, died Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Egbert Catholic Church on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Thomas R. Davis presiding. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.

Mr. O'Keefe was born in New York City to Anthony and Marie O'Keefe. He was a Professor at Georgetown University for 46 years where he taught biology, nursing, and medical courses. Upon his retirement in 1998, he received the most prestigious Conde Naste Award for his dedication to teaching and service to the university. He retired to Morehead City in 1998 where he enjoyed leadership roles within his homeowner's association and remained very active within his local community. He volunteered in multiple roles at St. Egbert Catholic Church where he cherished his church family who brought much joy and fellowship to him, He was an avid reader, consuming books voraciously and enjoyed his evenings of classic movies and dinners with his Middle Earth Group (MEG). He was a beloved father and grandfather who left a legacy of love, learning and laughter that will live on in all who knew him.

He is survived by his four children, Anne Marie Couturier of Sandown, NH, Thomas O'Keefe Jr. and wife Perri of Severn, MD, Allison Kirchmer and husband David of Charlotte, NC, James Patrick O'Keefe and wife Jennifer of Wake Forest, NC; one brother Anthony J. O'Keefe of Portchester, NY, and five grandchildren: Shannon Kirchmer, Kevin Kirchmer, Tiffany Smith , Collin O'Keefe, and Christopher Couturier.

His parents precede him in death.

In lieu of Memorials or Flowers, please consider a donation to Crystal Coast Hospice House, PO Box 640, Newport, NC 28570, 252.808.2244, or consider a donation to St. Egbert Catholic Church,1706 Evans St, Morehead City, NC 28557, 252-726-3559.

Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City.

