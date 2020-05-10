

Thomas E. O'Neill



On May 8, 2020, Thomas E. O'Neill passed away at the age of 92. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Pom; along with five children, Kathleen Orrson, Tom and Christia O'Neill, Brian O'Neill, Laureen and David Robbins, Celeste and Rick Hauf, and 15 grandchildren.

Tom grew up in Chevy Chase. He attended Gonzaga College High School. He was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division of the US army in 1945. He later graduated from St. Bonaventure University and Catholic University Law School. He attended Harvard Business School. He was the General Counsel and later President of the National Association of Alcoholic Beverages Importers in Washington, DC. He married his wife Pom in 1958 and moved to Chevy Chase and later to Bethesda, MD. Upon retirement Tom bought property on the Magothy River in Lake Shore, Pasadena, MD. He loved boats and water skiing.

A Celebration of his Life will be organized at a later date.