

Thomas Dean Paulsen



Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, left to be with our heavenly Father on March 27, 2020 surrounded by family.

Tom Paulsen was born in Watford City, North Dakota on April 14, 1936 to H. Arthur and Agnes Lillian (Quale). Forever a proud North Dakotan, RADM Tom Paulsen graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1960, serving his country until his retirement in 1994. He married his lifelong love, Marbeth Hirsch, on 18 December 1960, sharing together 59 years of adventure, laughter, and love.

Due to COVID19 no service plans can be made. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Fisher House or The .