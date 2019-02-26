THOMAS PLATER

THOMAS LARRY TORRELL PLATER  
(Age 65)  

Thomas Larry Torrell Plater passed on February 10, 2019. He was born December 18, 1953 in Washington, DC. Thomas leaves to cherish his memory his ex-wife Regina McGill; his daughter, Ericka Plater; his brother Francis Orlando Plater; his sister-in-law, Alicia Plater; his granddaughters Allese Morrison, Kiamsha Barnes, Diamond Proctor, and Indigo Neal; and his grandson, Tyee Turner. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, February 28. 2019 at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD, Viewing is at 10 a.m. and services will begin at 11 a.m.

Funeral Home
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
(301) 568-4100
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 26, 2019
