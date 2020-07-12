1/
THOMAS PRESSLEY
THOMAS PRESSLEY (Age 88)  
Departed this life on July 2, 2020. A loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Thomas was a faithful and devoted member and Usher at Asbury United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving sister, Annie Mae Wright; nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at McGUIRE FUNERAL HOME, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, followed by his Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.www.mcguire-services.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Viewing
10:00 AM
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
JUL
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Memories & Condolences

