THOMAS PRESSLEY

Departed this life on July 2, 2020. A loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Thomas was a faithful and devoted member and Usher at Asbury United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving sister, Annie Mae Wright; nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at McGUIRE FUNERAL HOME, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, followed by his Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.