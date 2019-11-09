The Washington Post

Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
Thomas B. Proffitt  
SGM, US Army (Ret.)  

Of Alexandria, Virginia passed away in Rockledge, FL on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Hannelore Ingrid Proffitt; father of Robert D. Proffitt (Susan) and Sandra Proffitt-Marsteller (Floyd); Brother of David Proffitt; grandfather of Tara, Nicholas, Brooke, Stephanie and Cristine. Thomas is also survived by five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Friday, November 15 at 1 p.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

