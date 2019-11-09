Thomas B. Proffitt
SGM, US Army (Ret.)
Of Alexandria, Virginia passed away in Rockledge, FL on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Hannelore Ingrid Proffitt; father of Robert D. Proffitt (Susan) and Sandra Proffitt-Marsteller (Floyd); Brother of David Proffitt; grandfather of Tara, Nicholas, Brooke, Stephanie and Cristine. Thomas is also survived by five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Friday, November 15 at 1 p.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the