

Thomas Dewey Quinn, Jr.



On September 15, 2019, Tom Quinn died of congestive heart failure. A native of Washington, DC, born on May 10,1930, he attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Woodrow Wilson High School. A 1956 graduate of George Washington University Law School, he served in the General Counsel's Office of the U.S. Post Office Department before serving as a law clerk to Judge Edward M. Curran of the U.S. District Court for D.C. In 1959, he served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for Washington, DC. In l962 he was associated with the local law firm of Reasoner, Davis and Vinson, becoming a Partner in l964. He was a member of the D.C. Bar, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, and the Supreme Court of the United States. He was a member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick and Columbia Country Club for 50 years.

Tom was predeceased by his wife, Marcia, and daughter, Linda. He is survived by his sons, Michael (Pamela) and Stephen (Claire), two grandsons, Thomas and Shaun (Stephanie), one granddaughter, Kaitlin, and one great-granddaughter. He is survived by his dearest friend and companion, Jane Halsted.

A Memorial Mass will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 25 at 10 a.m. Private Burial will be later at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.