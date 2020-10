Or Copy this URL to Share



THOMAS MICHAEL QUINN (Age 69)

Mike Quinn, son of Thomas D. Quinn Jr. and Marcia Quinn passed away on September 28,2020 of cancer. He attended Blessed Sacrament School, St. John's College High School in Washington, DC and University of Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his wife Pamela; son Shaun (Stephanie); brother Stephen (Claire) and nephew Thomas. He resided in Michigan with his wife and son for 38 years. No service.



