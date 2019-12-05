THOMAS ALLEN RANDOLPH (Age 78)
Of Washington, DC, fought the good fight, kept the faith, and peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 23, 2019, surrounded by family. Thomas leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters, Sharon Randolph and Beverly Randolph Meaux (Robert Meaux, Jr.) a devoted and loving companion, Dorothy; two grandchildren, Siera and Robert Meaux, III; one brother, Charlie Randolph; four sisters; six sisters-in-law; a host of loving nieces; nephews; and many other family members and friends. On Saturday, December 7, family will receive friends at a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of Homegoing Celebration, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 712 Randolph Street NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.