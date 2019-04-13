

Thomas Aloysius Reilly

Of McHenry, MD passed April 11, 2019. Tom was born to Thomas Reilly and Janet Leslie Reilly on December 21, 1940 in Baltimore, MD. He graduated from Howard High in 1958 and received an Education degree from Shepherd College in 1962. He married Laura Copperthite Reilly in 1962. Together they raised two children.

He leaves as his legacy two children, T. Hunter Reilly (Norah) and Kelly A. Reilly and three grandchildren, Christie Reilly Watts(Ben), Allison Reilly and Tommy Reilly. He also leaves to cherish his memory two siblings, David Reilly (Sandi) and Julie Fisher Lohr (Ron). His grandchildren remember him as Silly Papa. Almost all that knew him would echo that fun-loving sentiment.

He was preceded in death by Thomas Reilly (father), Janet Leslie Reilly Fisher (mother) and Harold Fisher (step-father).

Tom was a teacher and coach in Fairfax County, VA until he retired in 1996 and was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people.

A graveside ceremony is scheduled for April 13 at 1 p.m. at Lower Sang Run Cemetery, McHenry, MD. A drop in will follow at 526 Gleanings Dr. McHenry MD. Joe Spiker will officiate the ceremony. The family requests memorials be made to Northern Rescue Squad at NGCRS, PO Box 293, Grantsville, MD or Sang Run Christian Center at PO Box 505, McHenry, MD.