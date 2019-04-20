Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS ROBINSON. View Sign



Died peacefully on April 16, 2019, in Silver Spring, Maryland. He was 72. Tom was born in Cheverly, Maryland, on April 20, 1946. He grew up in the Washington, DC, suburbs of Chevy Chase and Rockville, Maryland. He particularly treasured his family's annual summer camping trips, with Maine's Acadia National Park a favorite destination. A graduate of the Sidwell Friends School in Washington, he attended Yale College, majoring in history and graduating in 1968. He was passionate about railroads and rail travel and took great pride in his impressive collection of rail timetables. His interest in both transportation and the law led him to establish a successful biweekly newsletter, Mass Transit Lawyer/Administrator, which he published in Alexandria, Virginia, for 26 years. He enjoyed writing and was always eager for spirited debate on any topic, often taking contrarian positions to stimulate such exchanges. He took great comfort in his faith, and was a member of Western Presbyterian Church for many years. He is survived by his brother, David Robinson (Evelyn Lessard) of Seattle, WA; and sister, Martha Sherman (Andrew) of Woodbury, CT. He is also survived by two nieces, Diana Sherman (Dan Bluestein) of Oakland, CA, and Rebecca Sherman Orozco (Bernie) of Denver, CO, as well as his great-nephews, Theo and Max Bluestein, and great-niece Anna Orozco. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Tom's memory to Miriam's Kitchen or St. Mary's Court Housing Development.

