The Washington Post

THOMAS ROSEWAG

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS ROSEWAG.
Notice
Send Flowers


Thomas Francis Rosewag
(Age 74)

Thomas Francis Rosewag, 74, of Ellicott City, MD, passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2020 in the arms of his beloved wife of 50 years Jenny (Marian V.) Rosewag.
Born October 12, 1945 to the late Nicholas and Anne Rosewag. Tom will be lovingly remembered by his family - wife Jenny; son Matthew (Madeline) and their four children; daughter Jessica, (Gavin Byrne) and their two children; son Daniel (Nicole) and their three children; nephew Sean Ralston (Julie) and their two daughters; very special friend Jolene Williams (Barnsley) and their two children; brothers Nicholas, Charlie(Corby), and Steve; and sisters, Peggy Wilson and her late husband Wally, Nora (David Layer), numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.
 
Due to COVID restrictions a celebration of Tom's life is postponed until loved ones can gather. Please see full obituary and "in lieu" information at www.Never-Gone.com/Memorials/tomrosewag.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.