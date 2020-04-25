

Thomas Francis Rosewag

(Age 74)



Thomas Francis Rosewag, 74, of Ellicott City, MD, passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2020 in the arms of his beloved wife of 50 years Jenny (Marian V.) Rosewag.

Born October 12, 1945 to the late Nicholas and Anne Rosewag. Tom will be lovingly remembered by his family - wife Jenny; son Matthew (Madeline) and their four children; daughter Jessica, (Gavin Byrne) and their two children; son Daniel (Nicole) and their three children; nephew Sean Ralston (Julie) and their two daughters; very special friend Jolene Williams (Barnsley) and their two children; brothers Nicholas, Charlie(Corby), and Steve; and sisters, Peggy Wilson and her late husband Wally, Nora (David Layer), numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.