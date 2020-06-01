

THOMAS STILWELL SCHOTT (Age 72)

Of Arlington, VA, passed away on May 21, 2020. Born and raised in New York City, Tom attended Stuyvesant High School before graduating Phi Beta Kappa from Trinity College. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and returned home to complete his Juris Doctor degree at The University of Virginia Law School. Tom retired from a career in financial printing with RR Donnelley, formerly Bowne.Tom was predeceased by his wife, Patty. He is survived by his children, Allison and Jeffrey, his sisters, Marcia and Betty, his daughter-in-law, Karen, and his grandchildren, Elliott and Theodore. Ever the curious mind and philosopher on politics, religion, and sports, Tom will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held later, details to come. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's honor may be made to Grace Episcopal Church in Alexandria.



