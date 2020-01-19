

Thomas J. Schwab (Age 92)



A noted attorney, compassionate civic leader, and gifted musician, passed away on January 14, 2020 at his home in South Hadley, MA.

After a long legal career in Washington, Tom retired in 1984 from the law firm of Wald, Harkrader & Ross and moved from Bethesda, MD, to Holyoke, MA, with his wife, Lois, to pursue his interest in community service and music. In retirement, he offered his legal services to promote social justice and to help others in need. An accomplished musician, he performed with a variety of community orchestras and choral groups.

Tom graduated from Harvard Law School in 1953 and served as a motions clerk for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. He was active in many organizations in the DC area, including as a former president of Suburban Maryland Fair Housing and the DC Legal Aid Society, and a founder of the Oratorio Society of Montgomery County, which later became the Washington Chorus.

He is survived by his wife, Lois; three children, David Schwab of Maplewood, NJ, Dr. Jonathan Schwab of Northampton, MA, and Liv (Schwab) Nash of Needham, MA; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Services private.